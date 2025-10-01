Warrick Fynn and George McCormick top Shropshire’s NCCA Championship batting and bowling averages for 2025 season

Warrick Fynn and George McCormick led the batting and bowling averages for Shropshire in the National Counties Championship this season – with Ben Lees and Charlie Home topping the appearance list for the 2025 campaign.

Shropshire players after taking a wicket against Suffolk

McCormick, who played in all four of the county’s three-day fixtures and emerged as a consistent performer, claimed 14 wickets at 14.43 apiece, with the seamer’s best figures 5-33 in the first innings of the drawn match against Cheshire at Whitchurch.

Spinner Joe Stanley was the county’s leading wicket-taker in the Championship after taking 15 wickets at 32.33.

- Advertisement -

Fynn enjoyed an impressive return to the Shropshire side, playing in the two final Championship matches of the campaign, his first appearances for the county for six years.

Fynn scored 197 runs, averaging 49.25, with the highlight a fine 110 in the first innings of the game against Wales at St Asaph.

Harry Chandler was just behind, averaging 47.50 with the bat in the Championship, after an excellent season for the Wem opener in which he played all four three-day matches and totalled 380 runs, which included three fifties and his maiden century for Shropshire, 105 in the second innings against Wales.

Ollie Parton, Amrinder Brar, Ravan Chahal and Joe Stanley also averaged over 30 with the bat in the Championship.

Wicketkeeper Lees played in all 19 of Shropshire’s NCCA matches across the three formats, with skipper Home appearing in 18 of the fixtures. Then came Stanley and Tom Fell, who both played 17 games.

The highlight of Shropshire’s 2025 season was the exciting run to the final of the NCCA Trophy, with a number of players producing consistent performances.

Jack Home topped the batting averages, with 65 from his two appearances in the 50-over competition, followed by Fell, who played in all seven of the county’s Trophy matches and struck an impressive 317 runs, averaging 45.29, including three half-centuries.

Theo Wylie, Andre Bradford and George Hargrave also averaged over 35 for Shropshire in the Trophy.

With the ball, Worfield seamer Chahal finished top of the averages with three wickets at 14.33 apiece in his one appearance in the competition, followed by Jacques Banton, with 13 wickets at 17 apiece and Cameron Jones, with nine wickets at 17.11 apiece.

Chandler topped the county’s batting averages in the NCCA Twenty20 Cup, averaging 42 from his two appearances in the shorter format, with Hargrave second on the list, averaging 33 from his two matches.

Sahal Malvernkar was Shropshire’s leading run scorer in the T20 competition, hitting 190 runs in six matches at an average of 31.67.

Shrewsbury’s Will Jenkins was top of the T20 bowling averages for Shropshire, taking four wickets at 23.75 apiece, with his club captain Lewis Evans taking most wickets for the county in the competition, six at 29.17.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Lees, who moves closer to a century of NCCA victims, was involved in 21 dismissals for Shropshire throughout the 2025 season in the three formats, with 18 catches and three stumpings.

Former Worcestershire batter Fell held on to 11 catches, and Stanley, another former New Road player, claimed nine catches.