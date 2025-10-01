Listen Live
NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin seek views on changes to prescription ordering

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Health leaders across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have launched an engagement exercise, inviting patients, carers, and local residents to share their views on a planned overhaul of repeat prescription ordering.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW) is proposing to phase out the Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service by the end of November 2025.

The POD service, a dedicated phone and email system introduced in 2016 to help reduce medicines waste, is now costing the local health and care system over £1 million each year.

Duplication and Cost Concerns

A recent review found that the service, currently used by around 70% of local GP practices, duplicates functionality already available through GP practices and the NHS App.

NHS STW says that despite the work of its dedicated staff, the service has faced ongoing challenges with patient access and rising operational costs, meaning it is no longer considered the best use of NHS resources.

Instead of using POD, patients will be directed to order their repeat prescriptions through the NHS App or directly from their GP practice.

Support Promised for Non-Digital Users

Minesh Parbat, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer at NHS STW, acknowledged that the change will affect many people and stressed a commitment to a smooth transition.

“We know that this will be a change for many people, and we are committed to listening carefully and supporting everyone through the transition,” he said. “We want to hear from patients, carers and the wider community about what support they need and how we can make the change as smooth and inclusive as possible.”

Mr Parbat assured that no one would be “left behind” and confirmed support will be available for patients who are not confident using digital tools.

“You won’t have to manage this change on your own – support will be available,” he added. “GP practices will be offering help, whether through practice staff, Patient Participation Group members, or specially trained NHS App Champions.”

The engagement exercise, which includes a public survey, is available in accessible formats, including Easy Read versions and paper copies, and is being distributed via GP practices, community pharmacies, and voluntary sector partners.

The survey is open until Sunday 9 November 2025.

