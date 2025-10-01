Newport cygnets released into the wild after community effort

Five mute swan cygnets have been successfully released back into the wild, marking a heartwarming end to a dedicated rescue effort that began with the tragic death of their parents in April.

The hatched Cygnets pictured in May at Cuan Wildlife Rescue

The story began on a canal towpath at Victoria Park in Newport, where two nesting mute swans were sadly killed. Initially, West Mercia Police suspected the birds had been shot, but after seeking advice from animal experts, the force later confirmed the pair had been killed by another animal, ruling out criminal activity.

Eleven Eggs Rescued

Following the tragedy, a clutch of eleven eggs was found abandoned. As removing eggs from a nest is illegal without a license, the appropriate authorities quickly authorised their rescue. The eggs were then carefully transported to Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

The immediate challenge for the centre was housing the large number of eggs. The local community quickly rallied, launching a fundraiser for a larger incubator. The response was overwhelming, with the goal met “within 24 hours,” allowing the rescue to purchase a massive Brinsea incubator swiftly.

“With the support of all of our followers and supporters… we met our goal and more within 24 hours,” the organisation stated, thanking everyone who helped secure the vital equipment.

Thriving Survivors

Despite the initial promise, only six of the eggs were viable and hatched. Sadly, one cygnet passed away shortly afterwards.

However, the five surviving cygnets thrived under the centre’s care, growing rapidly. Centre staff described them as “massive cygnets, clearly taking after their parents.”

After several months of intensive care, Cuan Wildlife Rescue announced on Saturday that the young swans had been successfully returned to the wild.

They have been released to a private pool where they will continue to be monitored. The centre confirmed the cygnets now have “complete freedom” to leave when they are ready to find a partner and establish their own territories.

Centre workers thanked the public for their support and generosity. “All of you helped to make this happen and for us to bring a positive story from a sad situation,” the post concluded, celebrating the successful return of the five healthy swans.