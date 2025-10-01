New £1.9 million library for Telford College

Telford College is transforming the Learning Resource Centre at its Wellington campus with the creation of a new £1.9 million library.

Artist’s impressions of the new library at Telford College’s Wellington campus

Work is now under way on a two-storey refurbishment, which is due to welcome its first students in the spring of 2026.

The project is funded by the Government’s Capital Transformation Fund and is being delivered by Johnson Design Partnership, a highly successful boutique architect practice based in Bridgnorth.

JDP has worked with Telford College to design the 700 square metre library, which will provide more than 150 seats, with two bookable study rooms, plus teaching space, workshop and collaborative study areas.

Students will have access to a wide range of e-books and online journals, and smart lockers will store dozens of laptops which will be available to loan.

“This project will create a vibrant, modern library designed to enhance student engagement, independent learning, digital fluency, and inclusivity,” said Caroline Bastow, Telford College’s vice principal for support and performance.

“The new library will serve as a hub of academic support, offering flexible study zones, group collaboration areas, social learning spaces, and integrated digital resources.

“It is part of a wider redevelopment plan for the Wellington campus to modernise learning environments, promote digital integration, and ensure equality of access for all learners.”

Becky Johnson, architect at Johnson Design Partnership, said: “It’s always fun to work with educational clients to transform existing building into exciting new spaces that inspire students.

“At the heart of our design is the introduction of lots of natural light to create a brighter learning environment, whilst a two-tier ceiling system will deliver the best possible acoustics.”

She added: “We have a lot of experience delivering schemes in live working environments and this will be crucial as the build will take place whilst students are continuing their learning on campus.”