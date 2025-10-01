Listen Live
Firefighters tackle fire at The Barley in Newport

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters tackled a fire at The Barley on High Street in Newport last night, which is understood to have originated in the ground floor kitchen.

Fire crews at The Barley in Newport with smoke seen coming from the building. Photo: Dean Churm
Fire crews at The Barley in Newport with smoke seen coming from the building. Photo: Dean Churm

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received an emergency call at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, 30 September, reporting a ‘Property Fire’ at the public house.

Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised, drawing crews from Albrighton, Newport, Telford, Tweedale, and Wellington fire stations. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance to manage the incident.

The fire, confined to the kitchen area on the ground floor, required a significant response from the attending crews.

Firefighters used six sets of breathing apparatus (BA) to enter the building safely, along with two main jets and three hosereel jets to bring the blaze under control. Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fans were also deployed to clear smoke from the premises.

The ‘stop message’, indicating the fire was fully extinguished and the situation was under control, was received by Fire Control just after midnight, at 00.47 this morning, Wednesday, 1 October.

