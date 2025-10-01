Elderly residents benefit from vital wellbeing sessions thanks to McPhillips funding

Shropshire’s largest construction company, McPhillips, is helping to transform the lives of elderly residents through a dedicated wellbeing programme.

Charlotte Crowshaw, community co-ordinator for 4All Foundation, Alison Truswell from McPhillips, Sonia Roberts, trustee of the Shropshire Community Foundation, and Vicky Bradley from McPhillips, with attendees of the Hub on the Hill

The Hub on the Hill community centre in Sutton Hill is hosting weekly wellbeing sessions and charity organisers, 4 All Foundation, say they have become a lifeline service for some people – reducing isolation and loneliness.

Sessions run every Thursday from 10am to 12pm and incorporate activity sessions and a communal lunch.

It’s the first initiative the charity has delivered in Shropshire specifically for elderly people, and it has been made possible with funding through the McPhillips Community Fund – a grants programme designed to support wellbeing in Shropshire communities.

George Hounsell from 4 All Foundation said: “What started as a wellbeing programme has evolved into a vital service. We’ve discovered many participants need support with day-to-day challenges affecting their mental health and the group has become a safe space for people to share their problems and seek support.”

Charlotte Crowshaw, programme coordinator, added: “For many residents, this is the only time they get out during the week.

“They love the fact that they can sit, they can chat, they can have a cup of tea, do some activities and just have company.

“It has a massive impact on their week. They are so grateful for what we are able to do for them socially, emotionally and mentally.

“Without the McPhillips funding, this group wouldn’t be here and probably some of these people would never step outside the house or meet anyone.”

The sessions currently attract an average of around 15 people, but attendance has reached as high as 25 on busy days.

Activities focusing on mental wellbeing include a wide range of arts and crafts with additional encouragement to move about and participate in gentle sporting activities.

Mary Wildon, who is 74-years-old and lives alone, attends the sessions weekly.

She said: “Sometimes I’ll go all day without speaking to anyone but here I get to meet new people, chat, catch up and we share our problems.”

Koren Smith (62), who until recently was caring for her in-laws, said: “I’m so grateful that this group exists. It gives me something to look forward to each week. Since the passing of my in-laws, I’ve felt a bit lost so to be able to come here and talk and get some normality back is really nice.”

The McPhillips Community Fund was launched in partnership with the Shropshire Community Foundation last year to mark the company’s 60th anniversary.

The fund aims to support local organisations that promote positive mental health, reduce social isolation and enhance community wellbeing across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and to date it has awarded grants totalling £18,000.

Paul Inions, managing director of McPhillips which was recently named Shropshire’s Company of the Year, said: “Supporting mental wellbeing across all age groups is a key focus of our community fund.

“The work that 4 All Foundation is doing with elderly residents in Sutton Hill demonstrates the positive impact that targeted support can have on reducing isolation and improving quality of life.

“We’re proud to see how quickly this initiative has become an essential service for the community.”

Sonia Roberts, trustee of the Shropshire Community Foundation, added: “The partnership with McPhillips to create the Community Fund is already proving transformative for organisations such as 4 All Foundation.

“The rapid growth of the Hub on the Hill sessions highlights the significant need for mental wellbeing support among our elderly population.

“This collaboration shows how businesses and charities can work together effectively to address crucial community needs.”

The sessions are open to all and anyone wishing to attend can do so from 10am on a Thursday.