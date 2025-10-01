Listen Live
’10 by 10′ adventure rolls out to new school starters

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The popular ’10 by 10′ initiative is once again being launched across primary schools across Telford and Wrekin this autumn, with hundreds of new reception pupils receiving their adventure cards.

Jenny Gascoigne, Executive Headteacher (left) with Councillor Shirley Reynolds (right) and children from Wrockwardine Wood Infant School. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Jenny Gascoigne, Executive Headteacher (left) with Councillor Shirley Reynolds (right) and children from Wrockwardine Wood Infant School. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Telford & Wrekin Council scheme, which has been running for the last three years, encourages children up to the age of 10 to complete ten fun and enriching activities. The goal is to help young people discover new talents, build confidence, and explore the world around them.

To spark the interest of this year’s new school starters, they have been given a physical ’10 by 10′ adventure card to tick off each activity they try.

Encouraging Adventure and Exploration

The ten activities designed to broaden children’s horizons include: Join in competitive sports, play an instrument, learn to swim, take part in drama and performing arts, visit the seaside and the countryside, experience museums, galleries, and heritage sites, take part in camping trips and overnight residential, learn to ride a bike, take part in debating and use a library.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, highlighted the initiative’s core mission.

“By giving children simple, exciting challenges to complete before the age of ten, we’re encouraging a love of learning and adventure,” she said. “The adventure cards give children the opportunity to track their progress themselves as they give each activity a go, which we hope helps them discover new experiences and build confidence through play and exploration.”

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to get involved by creating an online account to track their child’s progress via the ’10 by 10′ website. Councillor Reynolds also prompted families with younger children to look into the ‘5 by 5’ initiative, describing it as “the perfect stepping stone to ’10 by 10′” for preparing children for school.

Building Skills Beyond the Classroom

Jenny Gascoigne, Executive Headteacher at Wrockwardine Wood Infant School and Oakengates Nursery Federation, expressed her school’s commitment to the scheme. Ms Gascoigne was pictured alongside Councillor Reynolds and children from Wrockwardine Wood Infant School at the launch.

“We are delighted to promote the ’10 by 10′ initiative and actively encourage all children to get involved. It’s a fantastic opportunity for children to be curious, try something new, and take part in a wide range of enriching experiences beyond the classroom,” Ms Gascoigne commented.

She added that through the activities, children “have fun, learn new skills, develop personally, and build the confidence and resilience they need, while making lasting memories along the way.”

To discover more about the ’10 by 10′ initiative, visit 10by10.telford.gov.uk. Information on the ‘5 by 5’ scheme can be found at 5by5.telford.gov.uk.

