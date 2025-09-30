Telford Town FC to host celebrity charity football match in aid of CRY

Telford Town FC is hosting a high-profile celebrity charity football match on Sunday, 5th October, in partnership with Sellebrity Soccer UK.

A generic image of a football match

The event aims to raise vital funds and awareness for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), a national charity dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac deaths in young people.

CRY is on a mission to reduce the shocking frequency of young sudden cardiac deaths across the UK. Currently, at least 12 young people a week die suddenly from undiagnosed heart conditions. The charity works tirelessly to provide free heart screenings, support medical research, and offer crucial bereavement support to affected families.

This event at Telford Town FC is a chance for the local community to shine a light on the importance of early detection and community education, directly supporting CRY’s life-saving work.

The match is set to feature a fantastic line-up of celebrity players drawn from the worlds of sport, entertainment, and television.

Fans can look forward to seeing familiar faces such as Calum Best – TV Personality, Dan Osborne – Reality Favourite, Dean Gaffney – EastEnders Icon, Jake Wood – AKA Max Branning, Cal The Dragon – Internet Star and Adam Nightingale – MAFS UK.

The full official line-up is being finalised in the coming days, so supporters are urged to ‘watch this space’ for further exciting announcements!

Whether you’re a lifelong footy fan or simply passionate about supporting young lives, this is a fantastic opportunity for a fun-filled afternoon out while making a real difference to a crucial cause.

The gates open at 1.30 pm, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm.

Tickets are on sale now, and Telford Town FC is calling on the community to come out in force and help raise as much money as possible for CRY. Don’t miss out on this brilliant chance to see some celebrity action and support a vital charity.