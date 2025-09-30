NFU Mutual Bridgnorth and Acorn Fund to tackle cost-of-living crisis in Shropshire

Shropshire Community Foundation (SCF) has announced the launch of the NFU Mutual Bridgnorth/Acorn Fund, a £15,000 grant programme dedicated to easing cost-of-living pressures for households across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Jodie Swinnerton of NFU Mutual Bridgnorth and Selina Graham, chair of Shropshire Community Foundation

Thanks to NFU Mutual Bridgnorth branch’s generous contribution of £7,900, through its Agency Giving Fund programme, SCF has matched funding through the Acorn Fund supported by SIIC subscriptions, which will provide essential support through trusted local organisations.

Grants of up to £5,000 will enable frontline charities and voluntary groups to deliver direct help where it is most needed, from food vouchers and energy tokens to budgeting support and emergency essentials.

- Advertisement -

“Farmers and food producers see daily how the cost-of-living crisis affects neighbours, customers, and supply chains. By working with SCF, we want to strengthen the resilience of local families and ensure that those hardest hit, whether in towns, villages, or rural communities can access the essentials they need,” said David Probert, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Bridgnorth.

“This fund is about speed and impact. By resourcing local organisations who know their communities best, we can ensure help gets to households quickly, effectively, and inclusively,” said Sonia Roberts, SCF.

Rising Costs in Shropshire

– UK inflation stood at 3.8% in July 2025, almost double the Bank of England’s target.

– Private rents in Shropshire are up 6.1% in the past year, averaging £788 per month.

– One in six UK workers struggle to pay monthly bills, and a quarter of adults could not cover an unexpected £850 expense.

With higher transport costs, limited affordable housing, and fewer local services, rural households are under particularly pressure.

Fund Opens in September

The NFU Mutual Acorn 2 Fund will open for applications on Thursday 25th of September 2025. Grants of up to £5,000 are open to small, locally based voluntary and community sector organisations with a strong track record of supporting households under financial pressure.

Local voluntary and community organisations are encouraged to apply with special consideration given to organisations supporting the farming community or those in or around Bridgnorth. Full details are available at shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk or by contacting grants@shropshirecf.org.uk.