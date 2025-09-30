Healthwatch Shropshire in urgent plea to save independent patient voice

Healthwatch Shropshire is leading an appeal for public support to halt government proposals that would abolish independent local Healthwatch services, warning that the move risks undermining patient safety and system accountability.

Healthwatch Shropshire

The local champion for health and social care is urging residents to sign a petition to protect the only statutory, impartial mechanism for the public to hold the NHS and social care systems to account.

End of Independence Threatens Transparency

Under plans outlined in the NHS 10 Year Health Plan, Healthwatch England and its network of 152 local Healthwatch bodies would be dissolved. Their functions are proposed to be absorbed by local authorities and NHS Integrated Care Boards.

This push comes despite the recent Dash Review on patient safety highlighting the crucial need to strengthen the patient voice. Healthwatch Shropshire warns that transitioning these public voice functions away from independent bodies will directly compromise that ambition.

“For over 50 years, the public has had access to independent support and advocacy in health and care,” a Healthwatch Shropshire spokesperson stated. “Healthwatch has amplified voices that often go unheard, especially those facing health inequalities. Independence is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Without it, transparency, trust, and meaningful change are at risk.”

The Call for Action

Healthwatch Shropshire leaders are challenging the government on three key points:

Revisit the decision to abolish local independent services that speak up for the public.

Consult with the public to co-design a service that meets their needs and supports the NHS to realise its ambitions.

Invest in and strengthen independent public voice initiatives.

The organisation stresses that its independence allows it to act as a critical friend—working constructively with local stakeholders while remaining free to raise concerns “without fear or favour.”

Why Independence Matters

Independent Healthwatch services offer vital functions that cannot be replicated by provider-led channels:

A voice for the vulnerable: They engage communities facing health inequalities and identify barriers to access.

Trusted and impartial support: They provide safe spaces for honest feedback from people who may lack trust in the formal health and care systems.

Community-driven insight: Their work is shaped by lived experience rather than institutional agendas.

A bridge across sectors: They connect voluntary organisations, local authorities, health services, and communities, ensuring joined-up care.

“The public deserves a voice in shaping health and care. That voice must remain independent to be effective,” the spokesperson added.

“Local Healthwatch leaders are ready to co-design a future that puts people first and supports the NHS’s ambitions for more inclusive, responsive care.”

Sign the Petition

Healthwatch Shropshire, which serves as the local health and social care champion from Whitchurch to Ludlow and everywhere in between, is urging all residents to sign and share the petition: ‘Keep independent services that give the public a voice in NHS and Social Care’.

“Your voice matters in shaping the future of health and care,” the plea concludes. “It must stay independent to truly make a difference. Sign the petition today to protect the power of public voices and ensure change happens where it’s needed most.”

Sign and share the petition here.