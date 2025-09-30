Council launches further phase of consultation on Town and Parish Council arrangements

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting residents to have their say in a further phase of consultation as part of the Community Governance Review, which will focus on those areas where proposals are still to be agreed.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This new round of consultation runs from Monday 29 September to Sunday 19 October 2025 and seeks views on revised parish arrangements in specific areas where the Boundary Review Committee wanted to hear views on alternative proposals. Those areas under consultation are:

– Horsehay, Lightmoor, Little Dawley and Aqueduct, where proposals are for a new parish council to reflect the distinct identity of these communities.

- Advertisement -

– Great Dawley, Lawley & Overdale, Madeley, and The Gorge, where revised boundaries and governance arrangements are proposed following feedback from earlier consultation phases.

– Brookside and Hollinswood, Randlay and Stirchley, where proposals have been considered and feedback reviewed, and the recommendation to create two new parish councils for these areas is now being consulted upon.

– Little Wenlock, Wrockwardine and Rodington, which includes a revised proposal to retain Little Wenlock Parish Council and create a new Wrockwardine & Rodington Parish Council.

The Council is particularly keen to hear residents’ views on the proposed names for any new parish councils and how the changes might affect local identity and representation.

This third period of consultation follows two earlier rounds which received over 1,300 responses. The Council has carefully considered all feedback and is now seeking further input to ensure that final decisions reflect the views and needs of local communities.

Councillor Giles Luter, Chair of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Boundary Review Committee, said: “We’ve listened carefully to what residents have told us so far, and this additional phase of consultation is about making sure we get the details right. These proposals are about ensuring that local governance arrangements reflect the unique identities of our communities and provide effective representation for everyone.”

The feedback and recommendations from this final consultation will be reviewed by the Council’s cross-party Boundary Review Committee meeting on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

Residents in these areas can take part in the consultation online via the Council’s website at telford.gov.uk/cgr2025, by emailing feedback to reviews@telford.gov.uk or by sending written representation to Community Governance Review, Electoral Services, Telford & Wrekin Council, Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford TF3 4JA. All comments must be received by 11.59pm on Sunday 19 October 2025.

Full details, including maps and background information, are available online and through local Town and Parish Councils.