Charlton School welcomes a new principal

Charlton School in Wellington has announced the appointment of Sarah Barton as its new principal.

Sarah Barton

She has more than two decades of experience in education and school leadership, and brings a broad range of expertise, vision, and passion to the role.

The Learning Community Trust, which runs the school, said it was ‘poised for great success’.

Sarah, a mother-of-two from Stafford, was previously deputy head at Erasmus Darwin Academy, a secondary school and sixth form academy in Burntwood, Staffordshire.

“I’m delighted to join a school which has so much potential,” she said. “From the very first time I came to look around, I was so excited about the prospect of leading the school.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with the local community, and learning much more about the demographics of the area, and the opportunities. I look forward to working with staff, students, and families to build on the school’s strengths and ensure every child thrives.”

She said her first term would include forums and surveys with parents, alongside one-to-one consultations with each of the school’s staff. “I’m not going to rush into making any big changes – and all changes must be framed on improvements,” she added.

“However, having been in charge of culture and ethos at my previous school, I feel really strongly about making sure provision includes character and behaviour education for young people.

“We need to explicitly teach young people how they are expected to behave in different settings – academic outcomes are clearly important, but it is essential that the education is holistic to set our young people up for the rest of their lives.”

Richard Gummery, director of secondary education at the Learning Community Trust, said: “Sarah brings a wealth of experience and expertise, and it is abundantly clear that she shares our values and vision for the future of the school.

“We are confident that Sarah’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding Charlton School to new heights and further enhancing the educational experience for all our students.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the next stage in Charlton School’s development, and we believe that with Sarah at the helm, the school is poised for great success.

Sarah succeeds former principal Andrew McNaughton, who has moved to a new position at a school in Walsall after nine years at Charlton.