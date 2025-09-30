All Aboard! New bus partnership encourages public transport trips to Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has launched an exciting new partnership with local provider Select Bus Services, offering incentives for passengers to choose public transport when visiting the popular heritage line.

A number of Select bus routes make the popular Severn Valley Railway accessible without using a car

The collaboration aims to encourage more visitors to ‘leave the car at home’ and travel sustainably to the SVR’s northern terminus station in Bridgnorth.

Passengers arriving in Bridgnorth on Select Bus Services routes from areas including Telford, Shifnal, Shrewsbury, and Much Wenlock will now be rewarded for their eco-friendly choice. Simply by presenting a valid bus ticket or pass, travellers can claim a 10% discount at cafes and gift shops located across the entire Severn Valley line.

Ben Brown, Managing Director of Select Bus Services, expressed enthusiasm for the new initiative. “We’re very excited to be entering into partnership with the Severn Valley Railway to bring more visitors to this very popular heritage railway,” he said.

Mr. Brown highlighted the accessibility of their services: “We have several routes (113-116 and 436) travelling into Bridgnorth, the SVR’s northern terminus station, and connections on route 297 can be made at Bridgnorth or Kidderminster. Our single fare cap of £3 is great value and is available through to March 2027.”

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s Visitor Engagement Manager, underlined the railway’s commitment to sustainable travel. “We’re keen to encourage as many visitors as possible to leave their cars at home and travel to us by public transport wherever possible,” Mr. Maddox stated.

“Our new partnership with Select Bus Services enables us to do just that, with the bonus of discounts at our leading heritage attraction for bus passengers.”

The Severn Valley Railway operates steam and diesel services along a picturesque 16-mile line connecting Bridgnorth in Shropshire with Kidderminster in Worcestershire.

For details on the heritage line, visit svr.co.uk. Bus timetables and fare information can be found at selectbusservices.com.