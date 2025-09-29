Special teams win game for Telford Tigers

Autocraft Telford Tigers returned to home ice after a point on the road in a penalty shootout defeat against Peterborough. Tigers had lead 4-2 with three minutes of the game left but conceded two goals and lost in a penalty shootout.

Caelan Mcphee, scorer of Tigers first goal. Photo: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

Tigers were looking to bounce back against the Bison who were playing their first game since returning to the National League after not competing since 2023 due to upgrade works at their rink in Basingstoke. The Bison returned to the National League after a two year hiatus but their home rink is not yet available so their opening fixtures have been rescheduled meaning they would start their season with an away game in Telford.

Tigers took the lead in the fourth minute with a fierce shot from Caelan McPhee that went into the top right hand corner of the Bison goal. The assist on the goal from Eric Henderson was his 100th point for the Tigers.

- Advertisement -

Telford doubled the lead shortly after with a power play goal. Thomas Relf was serving a high sticking penalty when David Thomson hit a shot from the slot that went through Max Wright in the Basingstoke goal.

Less than a minute later the visitors got on the scoreboard with a superb shot from distance from Evan Nauth which Ben Norton in the Tigers’ goal had no chance of saving.

Basingstoke dominated the second period and were forcing Telford into their own defensive zone and then penning the Tigers in. Despite this it would be the home side that scored next against the run of play. Eric Henderson smashed the puck past Wright from the slot to put Tigers ahead by two again.

But the Bison fought back and finished the period deservedly level after their constant pressure paid off. George Norcliffe shot into the open net after good passing by Basingstoke split the Tigers’ defence. Norcliffe added his second goal of the game from close range after Tigers’ defense could not clear the puck.

Tigers went into the break with work to do and early in the third period they fell behind for the first time in the game. A long range shot from Relf beat Norton low down to his right.

Bison were penalised for interference shortly after taking the lead and Tigers struck straight back. Thomson scored his second of the game with a fierce wrist shot that went through Wright.

Less than thirty seconds later Basingstoke were back in the front when Hallam Wilson shot from the right circle into the bottom corner of Norton’s goal.

Tigers were chasing the game and Basingstoke were defending their lead with all they had.

Tigers were given a glorious chance to get back level when Zak Shankar was called for interference and then shortly after Liam Morris was called for tripping. Tigers would have a two man advantage and took a time out to ensure their power play unit was rested.

Tigers levelled the scores when Thomson’s shot proved too hot to handle for Wright as it bounced off his glove and fell behind him into the net. Thomson’s goal completed a hat trick of power play goals.



With Tigers still having a man advantage they made it count again when Henderson scored his second of the game with a wrist shot that hit Wright and deflected in.

Tigers had the lead but gave away a needless penalty when Louie Newell was called for a cross check with thirty seconds to go, giving Basingstoke one final chance to draw level.

Basingstoke threw the puck at the Tigers goal and Norton stood tall. With just a few seconds left on the clock the puck broke to Thomson in the middle of the Tigers’ defensive zone. Thomson sent the puck into the open net to score a short handed goal and his fourth of the game to seal the win for Telford.



Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 7 Basingstoke Bison 5.

Scorers: David Thomson (4), Eric Henderson (2) and Caelan McPhee.

Man of the Match: David Thomson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “We found a way to win! That’s the message I think is most important and what matters tonight. Credit to our specials teams.

“We were 100% on the penalty kill and on the power play with us scoring four power play goals. That’s some haul and shows how hard they worked.

“It was a frustrating performance as we let them back into the game a couple of times then gave up the lead but we kept our composure. I was able to shake the game up a little with changes to the lines. Tonight was my 800th game as coach of the Tigers so it was a nice way to mark that occasion with a win.”