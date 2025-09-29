Refurbished SEND hub opens at St. Lawrence’s Primary in Church Stretton

A newly refurbished Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) hub has officially opened at St. Lawrence’s Primary School in Church Stretton, marking a significant step in Shropshire Council’s drive for inclusive, local education.

The refurbished hub is playing a “crucial role” in supporting children with special educational needs. Photo: Shropshire Council

The hub, which became operational this term, provides 10 dedicated places for children with complex special educational needs. It aims to offer tailored support within a mainstream school setting, thereby allowing pupils to remain in their local community and reducing the necessity for long-distance travel to specialist facilities.

The refurbishment project, costing £60,000, was made possible through funding allocated from Shropshire Council’s high needs capital allocation fund.

Councillor Andy Hall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Education, hailed the new facility.

“We are incredibly proud of the opening of this fantastic facility at St. Lawrence’s Primary School,” Cllr Hall said. “This hub will play a crucial role in providing tailored support for children with special educational needs, helping them to achieve their full potential in a mainstream setting, reducing the need to travel vast distances.”

He added that the investment “underscores Shropshire Council’s dedication to supporting mainstream inclusive practice and ensuring that every child has access to the resources and support they need to thrive at an inclusive school in their local area.”

The development builds upon the school’s existing strong provision for pupils with special educational needs, which was highlighted in its recent Ofsted inspection.

His Majesty’s Inspector Cathy Young noted in the report: “The school promotes inclusion. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified accurately. This is an inclusive school where pupils are placed at the centre of all decisions.”

Headteacher Alan Brannen expressed his delight with the upgraded facilities, which now include a “beautiful sensory room.”

“We now have nine pupils in the hub and they have enjoyed the most fantastic start to the new school year – being in the new refurbished rooms or being in classrooms with their peers,” Mr Brannen commented. “I am immensely proud of the members of staff who are supporting these pupils directly and of the whole team, including governors, who are passionate about enabling all of our children to flourish.”