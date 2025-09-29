Listen Live
12.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 29, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Local community projects go greener thanks to STCE Community Grant

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire and Telford Community Energy (STCE) has awarded grants to a range of local organisations, helping to cut energy use, reduce their carbon footprint and improve sustainability.

Ray Hughes, Director of Wellington Orbit; Damian Breeze, General Manager, Wellington Orbit; and Robert Saunders, Chair, STCE
Ray Hughes, Director of Wellington Orbit; Damian Breeze, General Manager, Wellington Orbit; and Robert Saunders, Chair, STCE

Among the latest beneficiaries is Wellington Orbit, which has received £4,000 to support energy efficiency adaptations as it refurbishes the upper floors of its central building in Wellington, home to an independent cinema, café and expanding community facilities.

Ray Hughes, Director of Wellington Orbit, said:

- Advertisement -

“This support from STCE boosts our efforts to make Wellington Orbit more energy efficient as we expand our facilities. It’s a strong example of how community initiatives like STCE can have long-lasting benefits for local people and organisations.”

STCE owns the Twemlows solar farm at Prees Heath, near Whitchurch. Through its community share offers, STCE enables local people to invest in renewable energy and generate long-term community benefits. In 2023, the society raised £294,000 in its first share offer, paying its first 6% interest to members, and is now running a second offer to secure the solar farm’s future.

STCE’s grant scheme has already supported:

· The Festival Drayton Centre, which installed rooftop solar PV to cut energy bills and reduce its carbon footprint.

· Little Wenlock Village Hall, now emissions free thanks to air source heating, solar PV, battery storage and an induction cooker.

Robert Saunders, Chair of STCE, said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting Wellington Orbit alongside other fantastic community venues. With our share offer we can continue to secure local renewable energy and deliver even greater benefits for Shropshire and Telford communities.”

STCE is also investing in biodiversity improvements at Twemlows and exploring new renewable projects including a heat network and wind turbine in Bishop’s Castle.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP