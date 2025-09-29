Intruders caught breaking into historic Brogyntyn Hall near Oswestry

Police have arrested four individuals on suspicion of burglary after they were caught on CCTV breaking into the Grade II listed Brogyntyn Hall near Oswestry on Sunday evening.

The historic mansion, currently undergoing extensive renovation, became the focus of a swift police operation after a local security firm alerted officers to the break-in.

West Mercia Police confirmed they received a 999 call detailing that CCTV operators were monitoring cameras at the site and had captured a group forcing entry into the hall.

Officers were dispatched immediately to the scene. Upon arrival, multiple intruders were spotted inside the building.

All four individuals were promptly arrested for burglary by Sergeant Morgan Richardson and transported to custody at Shrewsbury Police Station.

Following the arrests, Police Constable Donovan and his Police Dog conducted a thorough search of the hall and the surrounding grounds to ensure no further suspects were lurking on the premises.

Brogyntyn Hall is a prominent landmark just outside Oswestry and has been the subject of a long-running restoration project to return the neglected country house to its former glory. The ongoing works and the building’s historical status have made the site a focus for security.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “We are grateful to the quick-thinking security firm whose vigilance allowed us to respond rapidly and secure these arrests. Burglary of any premises is a serious crime, and we will robustly investigate to bring offenders to justice.”

The arrested individuals remain in custody as police enquiries continue.