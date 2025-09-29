Listen Live
Deadline looms for people to have say on future of Post Office

A Shropshire MP has pressed the Government to protect rural Post Offices and urged people to have their voices heard in a consultation over the service.

Helen Morgan MP outside Wem Post Office
The deadline for people to have their say on the future of the Post Office is less than two weeks away and the MP has called on constituents to speak up to “save rural services”.

A Green Paper, setting out proposals for the future of the Government-owned service, is currently open for public consultation and considers funding, service provision, and statutory obligations.

But Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, warned that plans in the Green Paper to remove the statutory minimum number of retail branches could hit rural communities hardest.

Helen Morgan MP said: “The proposals in this Green Paper make for grim reading. I’m deeply concerned that if the statutory minimum of 11,500 branches is removed it could accelerate the loss of outreach and part-time branches that rural areas rely on.

“Plus, a plan to introduce targeted resources could divert services away from rural villages and market towns, leading to yet further decline of those areas.

“That’s why I’m urging people to speak up to save our rural services, respond to the consultation and have their voice heard.”

The MP recently won a hard-fought campaign to save the Willow Street Post Office in Oswestry after it was threatened with closure by plans to shut remaining Crown branches across the country.

Helen presented a petition to Parliament, signed by thousands of local residents, and pushed Post Office representatives and Government ministers on a number of occasions to keep the site open.

The Post Office confirmed the existing branch would in fact stay open with the same products, services and hours, operated by a franchisee, who took over last week (19th September).

But branches in Cockshutt, Weston Rhyn, Knockin, West Felton, Ruyton XI Towns and Clive have not had been spared and have closed.

In a letter to the Department for Business & Trade, the MP said she welcomed the consultation and the opportunity to highlight the challenges faced by rural areas such as North Shropshire.

She added: “Post offices and outreach services act as more than just a postal service. They are lifelines for communities, providing access to banking, cash, government services, and parcel collection in rural areas, where access to adequate public transport or digital connectivity is often extremely poor.”

The current consultation is open until 6th October. People can take part and share their views by searching online for Green Paper: Future of Post Office

