Appeal after car set alight on driveway in Arleston, Telford

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a car was deliberately set alight on a driveway in Arleston late on Saturday night, 27 September.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.50 pm on Dawley Road, where an unknown individual set fire to a parked vehicle. After starting the blaze, the suspect fled the scene, reportedly heading in the direction of Kingsland.

West Mercia Police confirmed that, thankfully, nobody was injured in the arson attack.

Detectives are urging residents and drivers in the area to check any available home security footage.

A spokesperson said: “We are asking for people to check their doorbell, CCTV, and dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to see if they have captured the person responsible.”

The force is keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a person matching the suspect’s description or any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Dawley Road or the Kingsland direction just before or after 10:50 pm.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Telford CID by emailing TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 477_i of 27 September.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

