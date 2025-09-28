West Mercia Police is playing its part, whilst Crown Courts lag behind

“Justice delayed is justice denied” is the continued message from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion as the Government publishes the latest Crown Court statistics.

PCC John Campion

With the national Crown Court backlog at a record high of 78,329, the number of outstanding cases in West Mercia currently stands at 1,614 according to Government figures.

When looking at data reviewed through West Mercia’s Local Criminal Justice Board, a meeting chaired by the PCC focused on driving efficiencies across the three counties, it paints a worse picture with 1,848 cases in the backlog.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the backlog, West Mercia received 485 new cases, between April and June 2025, with 438 processed. With the average time from decision to charge through to case completion in the Crown Court standing at 338 days.

West Mercia Police is working hard to bring offenders to justice with crime falling by 6% from April 2024 to March 2025 and an increase in the percentage of cases charged by the police from around 60% in July 2024 to 71% in May 2025. But the force continues to hit blockers when it comes to the court process.

PCC John Campion said: “If you look at the national Government figures or data we have locally, they both tell the same story – the system is broken.

“In West Mercia we continue to play our part. Whether that’s police officers out in communities targeting those who cause the most harm or through partnership work with the courts, probation and others to drive greater efficiencies.

“But these efforts alone only put a sticking plaster over a deep wound. That’s why I continue to be a loud and consistent voice on the impact court delays are having on policing and victims of crime.

“I fear the force’s effort can so easily be undone and the backlog will only continue to get worse if the Government doesn’t intervene quickly by setting out a long-term plan and providing the resources required to deliver real change.

“That must include lifting the cap on court sitting days, opening additional courtrooms, and increasing the number of judges.”