One more week to respond to Shropshire Council’s Local Plan ‘call for sites’

Landowners, site promoters, businesses, organisations and developers have one more week to respond to Shropshire Council’s ‘Call for Sites’ – part of the development of Shropshire’s new Local Plan.

Councillor David Walker. Photo: Shropshire Council

The ‘Call for Sites’ process provides insight on available development options to meet the future needs of Shropshire.

Sites promoted through this process will be assessed by the council as potential allocations for development in the next Local Plan for Shropshire. They can be promoted for a range of uses, such as large scale sustainable urban extensions or new settlements, mixed use development, new housing, new employment, new retail and leisure, renewable energy generation, and mineral working.

The next Local Plan will provide a positive framework for achieving a sustainable development across the county.

David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, said:

“The call for sites is an important first step to build a positive development framework for the county for the new plan period and beyond. I would encourage interested parties to get involved so the council can fully understand the development options.

“The next Local Plan for Shropshire provides an important opportunity to provide more housing – particularly affordable housing – for Shropshire residents, boost the local economy and create quality local jobs, and address the infrastructure challenges facing the county; all whilst protecting our precious built, historic and natural environment which makes Shropshire such a great place to live and work.”

More information on the ‘Call for Sites’ and the council’s site promotion form is available here.

More information on the ‘Call for Mineral Working Opportunities’ and the mineral working promotion form is available here.