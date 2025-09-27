Listen Live
A49 between Church Stretton and Shrewsbury reopens following serious collision

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The A49 between Church Stretton and Shrewsbury was closed into the early hours of today following a serious three-vehicle collision late yesterday evening, Friday, 26 September.

The incident occurred at All Stretton, near Church Stretton, at approximately 7.10 pm. West Mercia Police quickly closed the road in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the scene.

Emergency Response

Four fire appliances from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, and Wellington were mobilised by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Upon arrival, crews, along with the Land Ambulance Service and Police, found a serious collision involving three vehicles.

Firefighters had to use specialist Holmatro cutting equipment to extricate one person who was trapped inside a vehicle. No details regarding the severity of injuries have been released at this time. An Operations Officer was also in attendance to oversee the multi-agency response.

Road Reopens

The A49 remained closed to traffic throughout the night while collision investigation work took place and the vehicles were recovered. Diversions were put in place.

The road was confirmed to have reopened at around 5.30 am this morning, Saturday, 27 September, allowing traffic to flow normally again.

Police are expected to appeal for witnesses as they continue their investigation into the cause of the collision.

