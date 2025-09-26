Listen Live
Whitchurch policing team relocates to town council offices

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

In a move designed to support local policing and deliver greater value for taxpayers’ money, West Mercia Police’s Whitchurch base has relocated to the Whitchurch Town Council offices.

Mike McDonald, Whitchurch Town Council Proper Officer, Mayor of Whitchurch, Councillor Rose Hall, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Bayliss, North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Liam Heathcote, Councillor Andy Hall, Whitchurch North
The move from Whitchurch Community Hospital ensures the local policing team retains a dedicated space to operate from – that is the right size to meet operational requirements and delivers cost savings.

As custodian of the police estate, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion remains committed to ensuring public funds are used wisely, while equipping the force with the resources it needs to operate efficiently and effectively.

PCC John Campion said: “With a large police estate in West Mercia, it’s vital we continually review our assets and agreements to ensure they deliver value for money and support frontline policing.

“This relocation in Whitchurch is a positive step forward – maintaining the level of service the public rightly expects, providing a space that meets the operational needs of the force, and contributing to our wider efforts to ensure every penny of taxpayers’ money is spent wisely.”

Shropshire’s local policing commander, Chief Superintendent Mo Lansdale, added: “We are pleased to have identified a new base for Whitchurch’s safer neighbourhood team, which will allow the team to maintain relationships with the local community as well as continue to protect them.

“It’s vital our officers are where they need to be to help prevent crime and reassure our communities, and continuing to have a site in the heart of the Whitchurch community is part of our neighbourhood policing promise.”

Mayor of Whitchurch, Councillor Rose Hall and Mike McDonald, Whitchurch Town Council Proper Officer said: “We have a long history of working closely with our local Safer Neighbourhood Team and the PCC, so it is a pleasure to be able to welcome them ‘home’ to the Old Police Station, which we are proud to call our Town Hall & Community Hub.

“The move is something we have been working on, collaboratively, for some time, so it is great to finally see it come to fruition. The team will benefit from reduced costs and an accessible, independent workspace, which will ultimately prove beneficial to residents.”

