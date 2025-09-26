Listen Live
8.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Two jailed for Telford stabbing which left a man fighting for his life

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people have been given jail sentences for their role in a stabbing in Telford, which left a man fighting for his life.

Lemar Boothe. Image: West Mercia Police
Lemar Boothe. Image: West Mercia Police

Lemar Boothe, aged 21, of no fixed abode and a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, 26 September.

Boothe received a 7 year and 2 month custodial sentence, and the teenager was given 43 months in a Young Offender Institution. 

- Advertisement -

The court heard how on Monday 28 October, 2024 at around 4pm police were called to King Street in Dawley following reports of a stabbing.

When emergency services arrived, they found the victim had suffered three stab wounds, including one to his chest, and was in a critical condition.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

Following the attack officers launched an investigation, which led to the 15-year-old and an 18-year-old man being arrested in connection with the incident. Boothe was arrested the following day.

All three were charged with attempted murder, with the 15-year-old and Boothe pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm during the trial held in May.

The 18-year-old man was found not guilty by a jury during the trial.

No clear motive has ever been established for why the attack took place.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury, from Telford’s reactive CID said: “I hope today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those who think they can bring violence to our streets and think they won’t face consequences.

“My team have worked tirelessly to get justice for the victim, and I hope today can bring him some sort of closure which will allow him to move forward with his life.

“No clear motive has ever been established for this attack, but it is unacceptable to carry out such violence in the middle of a busy Telford town.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP