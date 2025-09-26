Telford & Wrekin communities to benefit from multi-million-pound investment

Communities across Telford and Wrekin are set to benefit from a transformative £20 million investment, unveiled yesterday by Government Ministers during a landmark visit to Park Lane Community Centre in Woodside.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, and Shaun Davies MP with Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steven Reed OBE MP. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The announcement is alongside another major commitment from Telford & Wrekin Council, promising an additional £10 million in support of the programme, bringing the anticipated total to £30 million, equating to £3 million every year over the next decade.

Chosen as the launch site for the nationwide ‘Pride in Place’ programme, the Woodside centre welcomed Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steven Reed OBE MP, who announced the national landmark £5 billion funding with almost 300 areas across England set to benefit.

Designed to tackle inequalities and unlock fresh opportunities, the decade-long programme promises to deliver lasting, visible change for local people and places.

This funding will drive regeneration and opportunity across South Telford, with communities such as Sutton Hill and Brookside set to benefit from enhanced public services, improved community spaces, and targeted projects to boost skills and infrastructure.

In the coming weeks, an independent neighbourhood board will be established to oversee how the funding is allocated. As directed by Government, this board will work in close collaboration with the local MP, alongside Councillors and community leaders, reflecting the diversity of the area it serves.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It is fantastic that the Government is investing real money after hearing the case put forward by Shaun Davies MP and myself. This national funding is a welcome injection that will bolster our efforts to make Telford and Wrekin a cleaner, greener, and safer place to live.

“We’re making sure residents understand the Council’s commitment to creating a better borough by committing a further £10 million bringing the total investment to £30 million for Woodside, Sutton Hill and Brookside.

“We look forward to working in close partnership with the Shaun Davies MP and empowered community-led groups to ensure these funds achieve the strongest outcomes for local people in line with the guidance issued by Government.”

Public consultation will play a central role in shaping priorities and ensuring the programme delivers lasting impact.

Shaun Davies MP said: “Whether it’s improving parks, tackling anti-social behaviour or creating new spaces for the community, your views matter.

“By working together with Telford & Wrekin Council, we’ve not only secured Government funding but also committed local investment to make this go even further. This funding will change lives over the next decade, and I’ll make sure it is spent where local people need it most.”

Councillor Carter added: “From Station Quarter, the regeneration project at the Telford Town Centre and brand new buildings such as the Captain Matthew Webb Swimming and Fitness Centre in Dawley, the football centre in Newdale, the theatre in Oakengates and extensive refurbishments including the Gower in St Georges and the market in Wellington, this Council is working in partnership with Government and the MP to secure hundreds of millions of pounds in investment.

“Together, we’re delivering improvements that are helping to create a better borough for everyone, all while continuing to offer the lowest Council Tax rates in the Midlands.”

This transformative programme is designed to empower residents, revitalise areas, and invest in what matters most to communities.

To keep up to date with the latest announcements, register here.