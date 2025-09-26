Hospital trust builds on sustainability success with staff ideas

Staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) are finding more ways to reduce their environmental impact, following a major investment in green projects.

Members of the Undergraduate Education Team at SaTH joined by tutors, examiners and simulated patient actors

The Trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, has secured over £17 million of funding to provide more sustainable services.

Whilst the funding will bring significant cost and energy savings, staff at the Trust are also playing their part by making simple changes to make a difference.

- Advertisement -

The Undergraduate Education Team at SaTH is reducing both waste and costs during exams and teaching sessions.

Tutors, examiners and simulated patient actors are now asked to bring in their own reusable cups for drinks throughout the day, rather than using disposable ones. The team also orders large bottles of milk for hot drinks, rather than single portion capsules.

Making this change saves the department the cost of purchasing disposable items, whilst also being a far more environmentally friendly option – halving the amount of waste produced.

The team is now looking to build on this success and explore other ways to be more sustainable.

Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive and Chair of the Trust’s Climate Change Group, said: “We are implementing a wide range of sustainability initiatives that are reducing our environmental footprint and adding value for patients, but we are constantly seeking new opportunities to do more.

“We know that everyday habits can add up, which is why we are encouraging our staff to stop and think about how they can reduce waste in their areas, without compromising patient safety.

“We are making great strides towards delivering greener and more sustainable care for our communities, and every initiative – big and small – plays a role in helping us achieve Net Zero by 2040.”