Telford & Wrekin Council wrap up a bumper summer event programme

This summer has seen another packed programme of free events delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council with the autumn/winter season offering a cultural programme right through to Christmas.

The Community Carnival in Telford Town Park – Photo Telford & Wrekin Council

The popular Spring Into St. George’s Day drew in crowds back in April to watch the Knights of Nottingham jousting displays as well as enjoy a day of free activities, whilst the Telford Walk Week featured over forty walks including new activities and walks to engage wider audiences.

A helicopter fly-in proved very popular at the Armed Forces Fun Day drawing in 4,000 visitors. And the screening of the semi and final matches of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in July provided an opportunity for families and friends to come together to watch the games on the big screen in Telford Town Park.

Balloon Fiesta brought the summer holidays to a close with a spectacular display of entertainment. Four balloon launches, a sell-out Night Glow event and entertainment for all ages throughout the weekend enjoyed by over 50,000 visitors.

2025 has also seen the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day where communities and organisations came together to share memories and remember the stories from VE and VJ Day. Alongside the Telford & Wrekin Council civic events and flag raising, community events took place throughout the Borough many of which were part-funded by the council’s VE Day 80th Grant Funding project.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said:

“Well what an amazing summer of events to look back on – it has been so fantastic to see so many of you at our events programme over the spring and summer months, with the spectacular Balloon Fiesta and Community Carnival in the town park enjoyed by over 50,000 visitors. We also celebrated St. George’s Day, commemorated the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day and cheered on the Lionesses! The atmosphere at the screening of the Lionesses as they won the tournament was incredible – a night many youngsters will remember I’m sure!

“We can’t underestimate the economic boost the event programme provides to the Borough through the extra footfall in and around the events as well as for the traders involved.

“Nine events in five months with over 60,000 visitors and looking forward, a whole host of autumn/winter events in the diary still to come!”

The Telford Theatre on Tour programme is currently underway with drama, family entertainment and music all available at various venues across the Borough. The theatre building in Oakengates is currently undergoing a major refurbishment programme and the theatre team at Telford & Wrekin Council continue to work with partners such as Arts Alive to bring a varied programme to the Borough.