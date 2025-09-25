Listen Live
14.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford Town FC unveils landmark player pathway programme

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford Town Football Club has today announced the launch of its ambitious new Player Pathway Programme, a comprehensive initiative designed to cultivate local football talent from a young age through to the senior ranks.

Telford Town FC lifting the Shropshire Challenge Cup
Telford Town FC lifting the Shropshire Challenge Cup

The “Our Club. Our Pathway. Our Future.” framework is a bold statement of intent, prioritising not only on-pitch development but also education, personal growth, and inclusivity.

The programme provides a clear, structured route for boys and girls from the age of five up to adult level. Starting with mini-soccer and youth development, the pathway culminates in competitive senior football at Step 6 of the National League System. This holistic approach, as outlined by the club, is a reflection of its deep-rooted commitment to the local community, player wellbeing, and the pursuit of excellence.

- Advertisement -

Ray Lindsay, the club’s Director of Youth, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture. “Our pathway is built on belief — belief in every child’s potential, in the power of football to transform lives, and in the strength of our community,” he stated. “We’re creating a space where young people can thrive, feel safe, and dream big.”

Adding to this, Chairman Hayden Dando highlighted the long-term vision behind the programme. “This is more than a football programme — it’s a legacy,” he said. “We’re investing in the future of our town, giving every player a chance to grow, succeed, and be proud of where they come from.”

Key features of the programme include mixed and gender-specific grassroots teams, with a focus on fun, inclusion, and skill-building from the earliest age. A fully funded, full-time academy is a cornerstone of the new initiative, combining UEFA-level coaching with academic qualifications to ensure players are supported both athletically and educationally. Every player will also benefit from personalised development plans, mentorship, and dedicated wellbeing support.

The pathway further offers competitive adult football with clear progression routes into coaching, officiating, and leadership roles, ensuring a lasting connection to the club and the sport.

With a strong emphasis on safeguarding and mental health, the club is committed to ensuring football remains a safe and inspiring environment for everyone involved. Telford Town FC is now inviting families, sponsors, and local organisations to get involved, as they work together to shape the future of football in the town.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP