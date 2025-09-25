Telford Town FC unveils landmark player pathway programme

Telford Town Football Club has today announced the launch of its ambitious new Player Pathway Programme, a comprehensive initiative designed to cultivate local football talent from a young age through to the senior ranks.

Telford Town FC lifting the Shropshire Challenge Cup

The “Our Club. Our Pathway. Our Future.” framework is a bold statement of intent, prioritising not only on-pitch development but also education, personal growth, and inclusivity.

The programme provides a clear, structured route for boys and girls from the age of five up to adult level. Starting with mini-soccer and youth development, the pathway culminates in competitive senior football at Step 6 of the National League System. This holistic approach, as outlined by the club, is a reflection of its deep-rooted commitment to the local community, player wellbeing, and the pursuit of excellence.

Ray Lindsay, the club’s Director of Youth, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture. “Our pathway is built on belief — belief in every child’s potential, in the power of football to transform lives, and in the strength of our community,” he stated. “We’re creating a space where young people can thrive, feel safe, and dream big.”

Adding to this, Chairman Hayden Dando highlighted the long-term vision behind the programme. “This is more than a football programme — it’s a legacy,” he said. “We’re investing in the future of our town, giving every player a chance to grow, succeed, and be proud of where they come from.”

Key features of the programme include mixed and gender-specific grassroots teams, with a focus on fun, inclusion, and skill-building from the earliest age. A fully funded, full-time academy is a cornerstone of the new initiative, combining UEFA-level coaching with academic qualifications to ensure players are supported both athletically and educationally. Every player will also benefit from personalised development plans, mentorship, and dedicated wellbeing support.

The pathway further offers competitive adult football with clear progression routes into coaching, officiating, and leadership roles, ensuring a lasting connection to the club and the sport.

With a strong emphasis on safeguarding and mental health, the club is committed to ensuring football remains a safe and inspiring environment for everyone involved. Telford Town FC is now inviting families, sponsors, and local organisations to get involved, as they work together to shape the future of football in the town.