Telford Park School expansion to create extra 300 places

Work is well underway to expand Telford Park School and take its total capacity up to 900 students.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Amy Huntington, Telford Park School Headteacher and Simon Wellman, Director Education and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council

Local contractor Pave Aways are carrying the refurbishment and expansion of the school’s teaching and support facilities over the next two years.

Phase One of the project, which is almost complete, will provide an additional 60 additional places for Year 7 pupils meaning the school will offer 180 Year 7 places from September 2025.

Plans for Phase Two of the works have now been approved and will start this autumn – creating an additional block of eight classrooms at the Stirchley site.

This phase is set to be completed by September 2026 and will enable the school to permanently increase to 180 spaces from Year 7 over the next five years, accommodating a total of 300 additional pupils.

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing into the project as part of its responsibility to ensure there are sufficient school places across the Borough as part of the Secondary School Expansion Programme 2025–2026.

The Council has been working closely with schools, academies, and Trust, including Amethyst Academies Trust, to explore opportunities for expansion.

The expansion is a strategic response to the growing demand for high-quality educational facilities in the area.

By increasing its capacity, Telford Park School aims to continue its mission of providing exceptional education and nurturing environments for more children in the community.

The expansion of the school will cater for the demand from people living locally and support the school’s continued growth.

A public consultation took place from 8 April to 23 May 2025 to outline the proposals and the reviewed all feedback before they were submitted.

Amy Huntington, Headteacher at Telford Park School, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding Telford Park School to welcome even more students into our vibrant learning community. This growth marks a significant milestone in our improvement journey since joining the Amethyst Academies Trust.

“With the Trust’s support, we’ve made great strides in raising standards and enriching the educational experience for all our pupils.

“The additional spaces will allow us to continue that progress, offering high-quality teaching and a nurturing environment to even more families in Telford and Wrekin.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “This capital investment project is really important, not just for Telford Park School but for Telford and Wrekin as a whole.

“In recent years, our Council has been investing heavily in schools across the Borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continue this investment.

“We want to create hundreds more school places to ensure every local child and young person can attend a local school and benefit from modern facilities.

“We’re delighted that the school will be able to accommodate an extra 60 Year 7 pupils from September and are excited to see the new classrooms taking shape during Phase Two of the works.”