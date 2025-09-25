Specials join local teams in Employer Supported Policing Day of Action

Special Constables joined policing teams in Shrewsbury and Telford yesterday, 24 September, in support of the Employer Supported Policing Day of Action, resulting in multiple arrests.

Supporting the Home Office’s Safer Streets campaign, the volunteer officers were integrated into Safer Neighbourhood Teams and CID, participating in high-visibility patrols, community engagement, and targeted operations aimed at reducing crime and increasing police presence.

The initiative yielded substantial results in Shrewsbury, where six people were arrested. Three of these arrests were for shoplifting, leading to a total of 11 charges, including handling stolen goods. Further action saw two arrests made on ‘failing to appear’ warrants linked to shoplifting, and one arrest for a ‘recall to prison’, also connected to retail offending.

Throughout the day, Shrewsbury’s Specials conducted extensive foot patrols, including visits to the Darwin Centre and focusing on identified crime hotspots.

Meanwhile, in the Telford policing area, two people were arrested for shoplifting offences. The day’s activities also included the deployment of an engagement van in Wellington town centre and the completion of 16 hotspot patrols across the area.

Chief Superintendent for Local Policing, Edd Williams, praised the volunteers’ commitment. “I’m incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our Special Constables during the Employer Supported Policing Day of Action,” he stated.

“Their contribution is a vital part of our neighbourhood policing strategy, and their efforts yesterday have made a real difference in tackling crime and antisocial behaviour,” Chief Superintendent Williams added, highlighting the long-standing partnership.

The day also served to underscore the importance of employer supported volunteering. Chief Superintendent Williams expressed gratitude to the businesses involved, saying: “We are grateful to the employers who support their staff in volunteering with us; your backing helps keep our communities safer.”

The initiative successfully showcased how Specials, who give their time freely, play a crucial, supportive role for frontline policing and in maintaining safety on the streets of West Mercia.