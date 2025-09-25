Listen Live
Shropshire Homes to host consultation on new homes in Shifnal

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Homes is set to host a consultation event in Shifnal after revealing intentions to build 69 new homes just off Newport Road.

Shropshire Homes intends to build 69 new homes just off Newport Road

The planning application, to be submitted later this year, will include detailed plans for the site. Under the plans, the new homes would be built on land that is being proposed for a housing allocation in the emerging Shropshire Local Plan.

As well as new homes utilising the latest low carbon technology, the scheme would include enhancements to biodiversity, new public open space and a proportion of affordable housing – houses aimed at providing low-cost homes for local people to rent and buy.

Robert Perrins, Technical Director at Shropshire Homes commented “We’re really excited to have this opportunity and are working hard to ensure the proposals are well designed and in keeping with the location. The proposal seeks to transform an undeveloped parcel of agricultural land into a sustainably designed, residential development which could make a valuable contribution towards Shropshire Council’s acute housing need.”

A drop-in consultation will be held at Shifnal Village Hall on 30th September from 3pm-6:30pm.

Representatives of Shropshire Homes will be available to discuss the proposals. The consultation will also provide the public with an opportunity to leave any comments on the proposals.

If you are unable to attend the consultation event, but wish to make any comments please do so by email to land@shropshire-homes.com

More information about the consultation as well as our proposals is available at shropshire-homes.com/shifnal-land-consultation.

