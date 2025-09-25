Shropshire Councillors urged to reject pay rise amid council’s financial crisis

Shropshire councillors are facing intense pressure to reject a proposed 3.2% pay increase at a crucial Full Council meeting today, 25 September, or risk further eroding public trust during a declared “financial emergency.”

The Guildhall in Franwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

UNISON, the union representing thousands of local public service workers, calls the move to increase councillors’ allowances a “slap in the face” to residents and staff who are already bracing for severe service cuts and tighter budgets.

Call for Leadership

Ash Silverstone, Branch Secretary of UNISON Shropshire, has challenged councillors to “show the kind of leadership the public can believe in” by turning down the rise and demonstrating solidarity with the community.

“For councillors to even consider awarding themselves more money at a time like this is a slap in the face to every resident and every worker in Shropshire,” Mr Silverstone stated.

The union argues that if the Council is facing a crisis where there is potentially “no money for libraries, no money for care, and no money for the staff who keep Shropshire running,” then there “cannot and must not be money for councillors’ pay rises.”

The Council declared a financial emergency only weeks ago, warning residents and staff of the dire situation. For UNISON, today’s vote is a critical moment for elected members to prove they are serious about a “new culture of accountability and responsibility.”

“The choice on Thursday is simple: councillors can either stand with the people of Shropshire, or they can line their own pockets,” said Mr Silverstone.

Labour Group Puts Forward Motion

The call to reject the increase is echoed by the Labour Group, which has tabled a motion asking for a unanimous vote against the rise.

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall, Labour Group leader and councillor for Column & Sutton, said the Council has been in a financial crisis for several years, with the recent declaration being the inevitable outcome of years of shortfalls.

“It’s time for councillors to demonstrate clear leadership to staff and to the public alike,” Cllr Dartnall commented. “The negotiated rise of £460 annually [for the basic allowance of £14,378 per year] would cost the council a total of £44,500 – this will be saved, if all councillors vote with us tomorrow.”

Cllr Dartnall emphasised that saving the £44,500, which represents 5% of the projected shortfall for the current financial year, would send a clear signal.

“This is not a political matter. It is about setting an example. I urge all groups and all councillors to vote with our motion tomorrow and show we all, together, mean business,” she urged.

A Test of Trust and Integrity

UNISON believes that rejecting the rise, while not solving the emergency, is a necessary symbolic step to restore badly damaged public trust.

Mr Silverstone linked the decision to the recent high-profile departure of the Chief Executive, which UNISON had campaigned for, calling the vote on the pay rise the “next step” in demonstrating real, systemic change.

“UNISON members are being asked to do more with less every single day… Well, sacrifices must apply to everyone,” he concluded. “Leadership is about action, responsibility, and integrity.”

The eyes of Shropshire will be on the Council chamber as the 74 councillors decide whether to accept the pay increase or show they are willing to make the same sacrifices they are demanding of their staff and the public.