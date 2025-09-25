Listen Live
17.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

MP for Telford welcomes announcement of plans to replace roof on Justice Centre

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, welcomes plans to start repairs on the roof of a court room at Telford Magistrates Centre.

Shaun Davies MP at Telford Justice Centre
Shaun Davies MP at Telford Justice Centre

Telford MP has been pushing for a refurbishment to the justice centre to maximise efficiency and boost capacity. As part of Shaun’s extensive efforts, he welcomed a visit from Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman, earlier this year to highlight to the government the degree of pressure that Telford’s justice system is facing.

The infrastructure was a large part of this, with a damaged roof causing ‘significant internal damage’ to a court room as stated by HM Courts & Tribunals Service. The subsequent court room had been closed since March 2023, subsequently causing delays, backlog and reduction of staff. The courtroom was bought back into use June this year after doing preliminary work but still required an entirely new roof.

- Advertisement -

On this news, Shaun commented “The justice centre has been a neglected part of Telford for the last 14 years under the Conservatives. Since becoming MP I have made this a central priority to get our justice system back on track and have been shining a light on its failings.

Over the years we have seen our magistrates depleting, our cases stacking up and the whole system on its knees – enough is enough. I’m pleased to hear that work is being done so we can support the work of our judge and magistrates”

During her visit Sarah commented “I know that the justice centre is facing lots of challenges, there are lots of delays, the condition of the buildings isn’t good, but we are taking first steps.

Shaun has been a brilliant champion for fixing the problems in the justice centre and standing up for local people so we can get the swift justice that you all deserve.”

According to a letter from HMCS, a full programme of work on the justice centre will begin in February 2026 which will entail ‘a significant project including full replacement of the roof, including gutters and parapets…with an estimated completion of August 2027’ but this will not disrupt the courts working schedule.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP