MP for Telford welcomes announcement of plans to replace roof on Justice Centre

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, welcomes plans to start repairs on the roof of a court room at Telford Magistrates Centre.

Shaun Davies MP at Telford Justice Centre

Telford MP has been pushing for a refurbishment to the justice centre to maximise efficiency and boost capacity. As part of Shaun’s extensive efforts, he welcomed a visit from Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman, earlier this year to highlight to the government the degree of pressure that Telford’s justice system is facing.

The infrastructure was a large part of this, with a damaged roof causing ‘significant internal damage’ to a court room as stated by HM Courts & Tribunals Service. The subsequent court room had been closed since March 2023, subsequently causing delays, backlog and reduction of staff. The courtroom was bought back into use June this year after doing preliminary work but still required an entirely new roof.

On this news, Shaun commented “The justice centre has been a neglected part of Telford for the last 14 years under the Conservatives. Since becoming MP I have made this a central priority to get our justice system back on track and have been shining a light on its failings.

Over the years we have seen our magistrates depleting, our cases stacking up and the whole system on its knees – enough is enough. I’m pleased to hear that work is being done so we can support the work of our judge and magistrates”

During her visit Sarah commented “I know that the justice centre is facing lots of challenges, there are lots of delays, the condition of the buildings isn’t good, but we are taking first steps.

Shaun has been a brilliant champion for fixing the problems in the justice centre and standing up for local people so we can get the swift justice that you all deserve.”

According to a letter from HMCS, a full programme of work on the justice centre will begin in February 2026 which will entail ‘a significant project including full replacement of the roof, including gutters and parapets…with an estimated completion of August 2027’ but this will not disrupt the courts working schedule.