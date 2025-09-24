‘Shocking’ crown court delays must be solved, MP demands

The backlog of cases waiting to be heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court is ‘truly disturbing and desperately needs to be tackled,’ says a Shropshire MP who is demanding all efforts be made to solve the county’s struggling court system.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has now invited the government minister responsible for courts to again visit Shropshire following the minister’s last meeting with MPs in the county in June.

“Victims of crime are being badly let down while witnesses are left high and dry, waiting for cases to be heard,” said Mrs Buckley. “It’s a shocking situation.”

The MP wants to see all relevant agencies working together to solve the backlog.

“Yes, I’ve invited Sarah Sackman, the Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, back to Shropshire to look again at this problem, but I also want the Crown Prosecution Service, the police, and the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge, all to work with me on this.

“It’s truly disturbing and desperately needs to be tackled.”

Mrs Buckley’s call comes after West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion spoke out against the delays earlier this month, saying the West Mercia area ranks 43 out of 44 for the time it takes for cases to get through the crown court, with nearly 2,000 people currently awaiting trial.

The MP said: “In stark contrast to the delays in Shropshire, Worcestershire appears to be doing very well. We need to explore what they are doing differently and perhaps copy some of their best practices.

“I’ve visited our crown court, I’ve met with the CPS and they’re all deeply concerned about these delays.”

“This week I also had a fruitful conversation with Chief Superintendent Mo Lansdale who is the local policing commander for Shropshire, and I’m sure further discussions with her will also be of value in working towards solving the courts issue.

“One thing is for sure. As far as the crown court system is concerned, what’s happening here in Shrewsbury is simply not good enough.”