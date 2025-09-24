Major step forward for Llwyd Mansion restoration

The future of Oswestry’s only Grade I listed building, Llwyd Mansion, has moved a significant step closer with the appointment of an award-winning architectural firm and a team of specialists to lead the building’s restoration.

Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry town centre. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Oswestry Town Council recently announced the selection of Buttress Architects to head the project’s development phase. The news comes after the council’s successful £479,972 bid to The National Lottery Heritage Fund in May, along with a separate grant from Historic England. This funding will allow for crucial preparatory work to begin on the derelict 15th-century timber-framed building.

Buttress Architects brings a wealth of experience in heritage conservation, with a portfolio that includes the restoration of historical landmarks such as Caernarfon Castle and York Mansion House. Stephen Anderson, Director of Buttress Architects, expressed his pleasure at being re-appointed to the project. “We’re now pleased to be appointed to continue our work on the scheme which looks to transform and reinvigorate the 15th-century merchant’s house, with a sustainable vision to help safeguard Llwyd Mansion for generations to come,” he said.

The plans for the mansion are set to breathe new life into the building. The lower floors are envisioned as community and commercial spaces, while the upper floors will be converted into holiday lets. This multi-purpose approach is designed to ensure the building’s long-term viability and remove it from the “at-risk” register.

A number of other specialist firms have also been brought on board to support the project. These include Marketing Culture, which will write the business plan; Sarah Lee Consultancy, to interpret the building’s history; and RMB Heritage Consultancy, which will focus on involving the local community.

Samantha Jones, who is heading the project team, highlighted the importance of public involvement. “It is a privilege to work on such an important building… The team we have put together will ensure everything is in place for the next stage of our application to The National Lottery Heritage Fund later next year,” she said. “We look forward to hearing from as many people as we can over the coming months to help us shape our bid.”

Mayor of Oswestry, Cllr Rosie Radford, also shared her excitement. “It is great to see the restoration moving forward with so many specialists on board,” she stated. “Our thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players. Without you, we wouldn’t be able to bring this nationally significant and beautiful building back into use.”

The project team will now begin the detailed work required for the next phase of their application to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, with a goal of securing the mansion’s future for years to come.