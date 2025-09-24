Confidence in West Mercia Police holds steady despite slight dip in Shropshire

Public confidence in West Mercia Police remains largely stable, according to the latest public perceptions survey conducted by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion.

The survey reveals that while confidence in the force has dropped slightly in Shropshire, it has held steady in the borough of Telford & Wrekin. In the Shropshire Council area, 76% of residents expressed confidence in West Mercia Police, a figure that rises to 81% in neighbouring Telford & Wrekin.

One of the key concerns for residents, anti-social behaviour (ASB), appears to be well managed, with a majority of people in both areas feeling it is not a significant problem. Proactive policing has contributed to 77% of Shropshire residents and 72% of those in Telford & Wrekin feeling that ASB is not much of an issue, if at all.

However, the survey also highlights a slight dip in the public’s perception of the force’s overall performance. The number of respondents who believe the police are doing an “excellent or good job” has fallen by 5% in Shropshire to 57% and by 3% in Telford & Wrekin to 58%.

Other notable findings from the survey include:

Visibility: In Telford & Wrekin, 24% of respondents reported seeing an officer or PCSO at least weekly, a 6% increase from the previous year.

Emergency Access: Confidence in being able to access the police in an emergency remains high, at 87% in Shropshire and 93% in Telford.

Public Information: Around half of all respondents in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin feel adequately informed about the work of West Mercia Police.

PCC John Campion acknowledged the mixed results, stating, “These results show that while confidence in West Mercia Police remains strong, particularly in Telford & Wrekin, there’s still work to do in ensuring every community feels the full benefit of our investment in policing.”

He continued, “I’m encouraged by the rise in officer visibility and the public’s reassurance around anti-social behaviour, but I take seriously the dip in perceptions of police performance. I remain committed to working with the Chief Constable to drive improvements, strengthen engagement, and ensure that residents not only are safe, but feel safe too.”