West Mercia Police take part in ‘Operation Spotlight’

West Mercia Police are taking part in ‘Operation Spotlight,’ a national campaign aimed at tackling dangerous driving and improving road safety across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The two-week initiative will highlight the force’s year-round commitment to reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on the region’s roads.

Last year, the West Mercia Police area saw a tragic loss of life, with 57 people killed and 517 seriously injured in road traffic collisions. A staggering 20% of these casualties were young people aged between 17 and 24, a statistic that has prompted a particular focus on this demographic during the operation.

Common factors contributing to these incidents have been identified as speeding, distracted driving (including mobile phone use), driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and failing to wear a seatbelt. West Mercia Police have stated that enforcing the law around these issues is a 24/7 priority, aligning with Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s Safer West Mercia Plan.

Inspector Darren Godsall of West Mercia Police said: “Everyone understands the law around seatbelts, drink/drug driving and mobile phones and the importance of adhering to the speed limits. We are very clear that when using a vehicle on the roads it is your responsibility to stay safe, focused, alert and respect other road users.”

He added that while the majority of drivers are law-abiding, a concerning number still choose to break the law. “Of particular concern are those road users between 17-24 years old who form a significant percentage of those killed or seriously injured,” Inspector Godsall noted. The force will be using both marked and unmarked police vehicles to target these offenders.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion emphasised the importance of a multi-faceted approach to road safety. “Too many lives are being lost on West Mercia’s roads, so it’s absolutely vital that we are doing all we can to change that sad fact,” he said.

Mr Campion highlighted the ‘three Es’ of his strategy: Enforcement, Education, and Engineering. He expressed confidence that by focusing on these areas and collaborating with highways authorities, the region can significantly reduce the harm caused on its roads.