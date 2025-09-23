Listen Live
Traffic light upgrade set to reduce congestion near Shrewsbury station

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council says that congestion in the railway station area of Shrewsbury will ease when new software is installed on the traffic lights in the area next week.

Traffic light on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
Traffic light on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

During the work in the station gyratory area, the council and its contractors have worked to minimise queues and congestion where possible, with regular visits by signals engineers to adjust timings on both the temporary and permanent lights. However, congestion is set to ease when new software is installed on the traffic lights in the area.

The sophisticated traffic signal control system called MOVA – Microprocessor Optimised Vehicle Actuation – uses vehicle detectors and wireless technology to continuously assess traffic conditions and adjust signal timings, minimising delays. It will also allow the lights to be synced.

Once the lights have been upgraded, Shropshire Council says that it is likely that congestion issues will ease, though the council will continue to monitor the situation for a short time afterwards.

The upgrade is set to be carried out from Monday 29 September, although there are some final below-ground traffic detectors required under the road surface along Smithfield Road towards the bus station.

If the signals can be partially commissioned, this will take place, but the work may need to be co-ordinated with the final installation of the detectors so that the whole of the gyratory is synchronised and operating properly.

Shropshire Council says it is aware of concerns over potential delays to emergency services due to congestion issues. However, they say they have been in contact with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and aren’t aware of any issues raised by them, or by the other emergency services, in recent days.

