Telford & Wrekin Council unveils a fresh look for its popular bus service

The first of Telford & Wrekin Council’s newly re-designed buses hit the road yesterday, marking a new milestone for one of the few council-operated bus services in the country.

The new Travel Telford branded buses. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Driven by resident feedback, the refreshed Travel Telford fleet features striking new colours and graphics designed to make services instantly recognisable and even more accessible. With fares capped at just £2, it’s one of the most affordable ways to travel anywhere in the country.

Passengers will also benefit from service upgrades, including more frequent timetables with early evening and weekend coverage, a new Saturday service, improved access to timetable information, and increased visibility of services.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for Economy and Transport, said: “This bus service has been carefully designed around the needs of our residents, and we are proud to be delivering a transport solution that is both affordable and dependable. We remain one of the few councils in the country directly operating buses to serve our communities.

“We’re keeping communities connected. Buses aren’t just transport, they’re a lifeline. Whether it’s getting to work, school, hospital, or seeing loved ones, we’re working to fill gaps in service so no one is left behind.”

Since launching in 2022, passengers have made more than 650,000 journeys. These improvements are expected to boost passenger numbers further, with the Council aiming to reach 750,000 rides by the end of 2025 and 1 million during 2026.

The six Council-operated routes include the 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, and 104:

Express 100 links major industrial estates, Wellington, and the Princess Royal Hospital, providing direct transport for workers and pupils attending Telford Priory School — including after-school sessions.

101 supports students travelling to Charlton, Ercall Wood, Telford Langley, Telford College, and Lawley Academy, while also connecting Madeley, Dawley, and Lawley with Wellington and the hospital.

Routes 102 to 104 extend coverage into the rural north of Telford and Wrekin, ensuring residents in smaller villages can reach essential destinations including the Princess Royal Hospital, Newport and Wellington interchanges, and onward travel connections.

Route 99 serves Admaston, Dothill, Hadley, Ketley Bank, Malinslee, Overdale, Telford Town Centre, and Wellington.

Whether commuting or exploring, Citymapper is the official transport app for Telford and Wrekin. It’s free to download and fully tailored to the borough, the easiest way to plan your journey or for full timetable details, visit telford.gov.uk/TFbus.