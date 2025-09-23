Telford Land Deal milestone reached at Doseley Halt

Another key milestone has been reached at the Doseley Halt development, where the first show home is now open to the public.

Doseley Halt is creating 36 new homes, including 27 for open market sale and 9 affordable properties, transforming this brownfield site into a high-quality residential community. All but one of the first ten Phase 1 homes are now reserved, even before the first property has been completed, demonstrating strong demand in Telford.

The site formed part of the Telford Land Deal, a nationally recognised partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England, and the Marches LEP, designed to unlock public land for development and reinvest profits locally to support infrastructure and growth.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Chair of the Telford Land Deal, said: “Doseley Halt shows the real impact of the Land Deal in action turning a challenging brownfield site into a thriving community and giving local people more choice in where to live.”

Nick Laight, Director at Central & Country Ltd, added: “We are delighted with the public response to our unique offering of high specification, low density properties and have as a result of the showhome opening now released phase 2 properties for sale “

Gerald Gannaway, Investment Director at Frontier Development Capital, as Fund Manager for the WMCA Residential Investment Loan Fund said: “This is a well-located site, and we are delighted to be supporting Central & Country bringing forward a development of 36 family homes.

