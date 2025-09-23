Two Shropshire NHS Trusts agree to form collaborative group

In a move aimed at improving patient care and increasing value for taxpayers, the boards of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have agreed to form a collaborative group.

The decision, announced today following a joint board meeting, will see the two trusts remain as separate legal entities while operating under shared leadership.

The new group model is a significant step forward, building on the recent appointment of a shared Chief Executive in Common, Jo Williams, and a Chair in Common, Andrew Morgan. This collaborative approach mirrors similar successful strategies adopted by NHS trusts across the country to streamline operations and enhance joint working.

The “Case for Change,” reviewed by both boards at their meeting, outlines the shared priorities for the new group. Key objectives include delivering more care and resources within the community, supporting the two acute hospitals, and transforming care through major programmes like the Neighbourhood Health Implementation Programme and the Hospitals Transformation Programme.

Other priorities focus on prevention and tackling health inequalities at a local level, developing the workforce, and embracing a digital agenda to improve patient pathways. The trusts also plan to modernise clinical models and support the health and wellbeing of their staff, building a more inclusive and valued workforce.

Andrew Morgan, Chair in Common for both trusts, described the announcement as an “exciting step forward.” He said, “By working together, we can accelerate our exciting transformation work. Listening to our staff, patient representatives, and partners, we know closer collaboration will bring significant opportunities for the communities we serve.”

Morgan emphasised that the transition to a group model would not disrupt existing services. “Our communities will not be impacted during these changes to our senior leadership structures,” he stated. “Our priority is to make services better for our patients and offer a better experience for our staff.”

The trusts will now work closely with NHS England and other partners to develop detailed plans, with the aim of formally establishing the group by April 2026. This timeline will allow for a seamless transition with the necessary governance and senior leadership structures in place. The organisations have pledged to keep staff, communities, and partners informed and involved throughout the process.