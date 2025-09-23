Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision on A442 at Quatford

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A442 near Quatford on Sunday, 21 September.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 9.30 am, involved an HGV, a grey VW Transporter van, and a green motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

- Advertisement -

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Police Constable Neil Evans of West Mercia Police said, “We are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. We’re particularly interested in speaking to anyone who has dashcam footage that might have captured the collision itself or the vehicles involved in the minutes before the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant information is asked to contact PC Neil Evans directly via email at neil.evans@westmercia.police.uk. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.