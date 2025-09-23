Listen Live
Oswestry’s Women & Girls’ Cricket Team dominate 2025 season

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Cricket Club’s Women & Girls’ (WaGs) section have dominated the Shropshire cricket scene once again this summer, winning both the County Super 8s Hardball T16 League and the County Super 10s Softball League for the second season in succession.

Oswestry Women & Girls’ winning County Hardball and Softball League winners 2025
Oswestry Women & Girls’ winning County Hardball and Softball League winners 2025

The remarkable double was secured on Friday evening, 19 September, with a win over Condover in the Strategic Leisure Super 10s Softball League and cements their place as one of the most successful recreational women’s cricket teams in Shropshire.

The squad, which is based at Oswestry CC’s Stonehouse Oval ground at Morda Road, boasts eight mother/daughter playing pairs – seven of which have taken to the field together in competitive cricket this season.

Oswestry WaGs captain & coach, Naomi Payne, who launched the OCC Women & Girls’ section in 2018, is thrilled to see the WaGs triumph in both formats again this season, winning 17 of their 19 fixtures. “I am absolutely delighted for the all the girls who have played this summer,” said Naomi.

“We have the most incredible team spirit and a truly talented crop of younger players that have developed into cracking cricketers this season. The youngest, Mia Davenport, is aged just 11 years and made her Hardball League debut alongside her super proud mum, Helen, in August,” she added.

“Every single member of the squad has contributed to the team’s success. To win both leagues in back-to-back seasons, and in such dominant fashion, speaks volumes about the skills and commitment within the squad. I honestly could not be a prouder captain.”

The WaGs will celebrate their successful season at Oswestry CC’s end of season awards night on Friday 3rd October and again at the Shropshire Cricket Board’s awards night a week later.

