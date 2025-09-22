Listen Live
2.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 22, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Teenager inspires community with fundraising and volunteering

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A remarkable 17-year-old from Telford has spent the last decade tirelessly fundraising and volunteering, raising an incredible £40,000 for over 40 different charities.

Keira Mayhew has dedicated her spare time to supporting a wide range of good causes
Keira Mayhew has dedicated her spare time to supporting a wide range of good causes

Keira Mayhew, who is currently studying full-time at sixth form, has dedicated her spare time to supporting a wide range of good causes.

Last year, she took her efforts a step further by launching a 3-D printing business on Facebook, called Rainbow Gifts Telford. The business creates a variety of items, including keyrings, coasters, and toys, with every single penny of profit going directly to local charities.

- Advertisement -

This summer alone, Keira’s entrepreneurial spirit and charitable heart have raised an impressive £1,190 for several animal rescues, including Hilbrae Stray Kennels, Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Creature Comforts Rescue, and Jelly Exotics.

A familiar and friendly face at many fun days and craft fairs across Telford and Shrewsbury this summer, Keira has not only raised funds but also significant awareness for her chosen causes. She hopes her actions will inspire others to get involved, no matter how small the contribution.

“If it’s not possible to fundraise, people could walk the dogs at Hilbrae, volunteer at Cuan Wildlife Rescue, or just donate a ‘Payday Pound’ to Jelly Exotics,” Keira said. “There are so many ways people can support local animal rescues and other charities. Hopefully, my efforts will encourage others to help in some way, too.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP