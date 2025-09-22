Teenager inspires community with fundraising and volunteering

A remarkable 17-year-old from Telford has spent the last decade tirelessly fundraising and volunteering, raising an incredible £40,000 for over 40 different charities.

Keira Mayhew has dedicated her spare time to supporting a wide range of good causes

Keira Mayhew, who is currently studying full-time at sixth form, has dedicated her spare time to supporting a wide range of good causes.

Last year, she took her efforts a step further by launching a 3-D printing business on Facebook, called Rainbow Gifts Telford. The business creates a variety of items, including keyrings, coasters, and toys, with every single penny of profit going directly to local charities.

- Advertisement -

This summer alone, Keira’s entrepreneurial spirit and charitable heart have raised an impressive £1,190 for several animal rescues, including Hilbrae Stray Kennels, Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Creature Comforts Rescue, and Jelly Exotics.

A familiar and friendly face at many fun days and craft fairs across Telford and Shrewsbury this summer, Keira has not only raised funds but also significant awareness for her chosen causes. She hopes her actions will inspire others to get involved, no matter how small the contribution.

“If it’s not possible to fundraise, people could walk the dogs at Hilbrae, volunteer at Cuan Wildlife Rescue, or just donate a ‘Payday Pound’ to Jelly Exotics,” Keira said. “There are so many ways people can support local animal rescues and other charities. Hopefully, my efforts will encourage others to help in some way, too.”