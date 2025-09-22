Stuart Anderson MP renews Post Office campaign

Stuart Anderson MP has renewed his campaign to protect the Post Office network in South Shropshire.

On 15th September 2025, Stuart met with Post Office officials and partner organisations in Parliament to discuss the impact of government reforms on Post Office services.

The Government has published a Green Paper on the future of the Post Office. Under one option being consulted on, the minimum branch requirement could be abolished.

The Conservative-led government introduced a 11,500 minimum service requirement in 2010. However, the new government is exploring options including scrapping the limit and leaving the size of the network up to the Post Office.

Stuart has warned that this could result in Post Office closures across the country, forcing residents to travel further to pay bills, withdraw cash, and send letters and parcels.

The open-ended consultation could also remove the three-mile radius within which services must be to residents. In addition, part-time outreach or mobile branches could be phased out.

Stuart has said that the changes could cut access to Post Offices for the elderly and rural communities, pushing thousands of Postmasters out of work who have served local communities for many decades.

Stuart has vowed to support hard-working postmasters and their customers. Since his election, Stuart has successfully opposed the planned closure of post offices across South Shropshire, including in areas such as Clunton and Clunbury.

Stuart has also campaigned for the resumption of services in Cleobury Mortimer. However, Stuart has added that new the government’s plans threaten to derail this progress.

It is part of his campaign to protect and enhance rural public services, given their importance to local communities.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “Since my election in July 2024, I have successfully opposed the closure of post offices across South Shropshire, including in areas such as Clunton and Clunbury. I have also campaigned for the resumption of services in Cleobury Mortimer.

“However, new government plans threaten to derail this progress. Under one option being consulted on, the minimum branch requirement could be abolished. These changes threaten to close post offices across the country, forcing residents to travel further to pay bills, withdraw cash, and send letters and parcels.

“This could cut access to Post Offices for the elderly and rural communities and push thousands of Postmasters out of work who have served our communities for many decades. I will always support our hard-working postmasters and their customers.”