Shropshire libraries to undergo major modernisation with Arts Council Funding

Shropshire Council’s library service has announced a significant upgrade to its branches, following a successful bid for funding from Arts Council England.

Shrewsbury Library. Photo: Shropshire Council

The investment is set to modernise facilities and enhance the customer experience across the county’s libraries.

The funding will be used to install new library counters at the Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, and Oswestry branches. These new counters are aimed at improving the flow and aesthetic of the library spaces.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, 19 new self-service kiosks will be rolled out across 13 library branches. These kiosks will empower customers to borrow and return books independently, streamlining the process and freeing up staff time. The council states that this will allow library staff to work more flexibly, focusing on running community events and assisting with more complex enquiries.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, expressed his delight at the news. “I am delighted to hear that the application was successful and on behalf of the entire administration offer my thanks to all members of staff involved,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of the project in the context of the current financial climate. “Rethinking our library spaces is a necessity given the current financial emergency, and this funding will help allow the creative minds of our wonderful library staff to further utilise the spaces they have to the benefit of residents across Shropshire,” Mr Owen added.

“We’re excited to welcome customers back to see the new counters and kiosks once they’re in place and look forward to continuing to develop and improve our library service.”

The installation work is scheduled to take place over the next four months. To ensure the safety of both customers and staff, some branches will experience short, temporary closures. The council has confirmed that details of these closures will be clearly publicised in libraries, on social media, and on the Shropshire Libraries website.