New signage and safety report address A518 traffic concerns

Lilleshall and Church Aston’ Borough Councillor Andrew Eade has welcomed the installation of new signage on the A518 at Brockton Leasowes and the findings of an independent report into traffic safety on the road.

The A518 between Telford and Newport. Image: Google Street View

Cllr Eade said, “I called on Telford & Wrekin Council to commission a comprehensive and independent review of traffic safety on the A518 between Donnington Clock Tower and the Sheep Island at Chetwynd Aston, and in particular specific points at Lilleshall, Brockton Leasows, and Church Aston following a history of traffic accidents and fatalities.”

“Fortunately, Telford & Wrekin heeded my call as that report has now been issued and highlighted deficiencies which must be corrected as soon as possible.”

“I am pleased to note that the Borough Council has accepted the report’s findings and have now commissioned a scheme to address all of the deficiencies which will result in significant investment into the road’s safety.”

“I am also pleased to see the new and substantial signage installed by Telford & Wrekin Council at the A518’s junction with Brockton Leasows near the Red House at a cost of around £50k and, although further work is required, I hope that they will contribute towards residents’ and road users’ safety at that junction.

Extracts from the consultant’s report

From the findings in this study a range of options were identified, and it is recommended that the identified Do Something Option be taken forward for consideration and implementation. In summary, this option proposes to improve the conspicuity of the junctions of the A518 with Kynnersley Drive / Wellington Road and Liddles Bank. This includes:

– Replacement of missing/damaged traffic signs and bollards

– Improving conspicuity of certain traffic signs with yellow backing boards

– Introducing additional warning traffic signs

– Refreshing worn road markings

– Improving conspicuity of certain road markings with red backing

– Introducing additional ‘SLOW’ road markings to accompany additional warning traffic signs

The A518 had a higher KSI severity ratio than the national average for both collisions and casualties, and the A518 casualty fatality rate per BVM was also higher.