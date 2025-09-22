Four point start to the season for Telford Tigers

Autocraft Telford Tigers took to home ice for the first time in National League action this season, fresh from a terrific road win against the defending league champions Leeds Knights. Tigers won 7-4 in Yorkshire for their first win against the Knights in three years!

Telford Tigers celebrate a goal. Photo: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

Last year’s league runners up and playoff winners Milton Keynes were next up and the new look Tigers were looking to build on their impressive opening day victory.

Deakan Fielder returned to the line up after a one game suspension.

Tigers dominated the opening two minutes of the contest and had constant pressure on Will Kerlin in the Milton Keynes goal. But it would be the visitors that broke the deadlock with their first shot on goal. Sean Norris scored with a low shot past Brad Day to put the Lightning ahead.

Telford continued to put the puck on net and finally got their reward in the sixteenth minute, whilst on the power play. With Ed Knaggs in the penalty box for a cross check, Tigers scored. A shot from David Thomson hit Kerlin and rebounded out, but an attempt by the Lightning defence to clear the puck saw them deflect it into their own net.

Tigers started the second period killing off a penalty as Fielder was called for unsporting conduct in the final minute of the first period.

Despite being a man down, Tigers took the lead. Patrick Brown picked out Rhodes Mitchell-King advancing towards goal, allowing the Telford defender to hammer a shot into the top left hand corner past Kerlin.

Milton Keynes’ Jordan Spadafore was called for charging, giving Tigers another power play. Thomson sent a shot towards goal which Scott McKenzie deflected into the net.

Tigers extended their lead further in the opening two minutes of the third period. Thomson added his second of the game with a fierce wrist shot from the slot that gave Kerlin no chance.

A fifth goal followed shortly after. Caelan McPhee’s shot from distance flew past Kerlin before he could react.

The game looked over but two quick goals from the visitors drew Milton Keynes back into the contest. Norris added a second and Dominik Gabaj’s shot went in off the post to beat Day.

With the visitors two behind and three minutes left, they pulled Kerlin from goal and added an extra attacker. Lightning put huge pressure on the Tigers’ goal but Day was in fine form and kept the puck out. With a minute of the game left the puck broke to McPhee in the Tigers’ defensive zone and he sent it the length of the ice, into the empty net to seal the victory and a four point weekend.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 6 Milton Keynes Lightning 3.

Scorers: Caelan McPhee (2), David Thomson (2), Rhodes Mitchell-King and Scott McKenzie.

Man of the match: Caelan McPhee.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “That was a hard fought win against a strong Milton Keynes team. I thought we played well all game and took our chances when they came along. We had to be strong in the last few minutes and Brad (Day) and the defence stood tall when they were needed to block shots and clear the puck from our zone.

“To play two strong teams like Leeds and Milton Keynes and come out with four points is a great start to our season. It was a physical game and we showed that we had the right compete levels to win.”