Monday, September 22, 2025
Firefighters tackle serious fire at St Martins School

Updated:
St Martins School near Oswestry is closed today, Monday, September 22, after a serious fire broke out in the area of the school hall late yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene at 5.24 pm on Sunday, September 21, following reports of a property fire. The first crew to arrive from Oswestry Fire Station was met with significant flames and thick smoke billowing from the school hall area.

An urgent assistance message was immediately sent out, escalating the response to a five-pump attendance for additional resources and water.

Firefighters from Oswestry and Ellesmere Fire Station swiftly entered the building wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the heart of the blaze. Crews also worked from the rooftops of nearby buildings, spraying water to contain the inferno.

Due to the severity of the incident, it was quickly elevated to a Stage 2, requiring a higher level of command and resources. This brought the total number of fire appliances to eight, including an Aerial Ladder Platform. Fire appliances from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also mobilised to provide support. Appliances from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, and Telford Central were also in attendance, alongside the Incident Command Unit.

Crews worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings, and it was successfully brought under control. A stop message was received at 6.59 pm.

In a statement, the school confirmed its closure for Monday, September 22, and announced that pupils and parents would be notified of further updates via email. The fire service has thanked the school staff for their assistance and has committed to working closely with them to provide support.

Fire crews used a range of equipment to extinguish the fire, including a 10.5-metre ladder, breathing apparatus, hosereel jets, and positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for any remaining hot spots. Crews remain on the scene to dampen down the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to begin shortly.

Drone Footage

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service shared drone footage of the fire which was captured by Marcus Rheade-Edwards from a safe distance away.

