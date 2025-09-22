Championship finale at Loton Park Hill Climb

The British Hill Climb Championship title has already been clinched this season once again by reigning champion Matthew Ryder in the all-conquering Gould GR59, but there is still plenty to play for when the ‘circus comes to town’ at Loton Park, near Shrewsbury on the 27/28th of this month.

The start line scene at Loton Park hill Climb

Tenbury Wells driver Alex Summers, another former national champion, has only competed in a few rounds this year but will still retain a coveted Top Ten number for next year in his DJ Firestorm single seater racing car.

Reigning champion, Jonathen Varley, from Telford, driving a GWR Predator, is currently tied with Caterham driver Richard Price, both on 126 points, to lead the Midland Hill Climb Championship, while young driver Tom Weaver of Ludlow is in third place on 111 points, so plenty to fight for over the weekend.

The class-based scoring systems ensures that there is always plenty of close competition as drivers still campaign for other final positions for the season, across a wide variety of classic, saloon, sports and racing car classes in both of the popular championships.

Local drivers taking part include Rob Wilson of Ludlow in a Lotus Elise, John Lowe of Welshpool in an Audi TT, Mike Reed of Shrewsbury in a Westfield, Mike Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, Laura Wardle of Cleobury Mortimer in a Porsche 911 Carrera, Steve Mundy of Ludlow in a Ford Fiesta, Darren Gumbley of Tenbury Wells in a Force TA, Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59, Jez Rogers of Bridgnorth in a Megabusa and Allan Warburton of Leominster in a Gould GR59.

The action starts with practice and qualifying on Saturday, followed by timed competition runs on Sunday, in program order with full commentary each day.

Full facilities are on site at the Alberbury venue and children aged under 16 are admitted free if accompanied by an adult.

Further details can be found at the host club’s website www.hdlcc.com